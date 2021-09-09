Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, September 9, 2021

New Snap! exhibition showcases decades of photos from 'Orlando Sentinel' photographer Red Huber

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge Red Huber at the launch of Apollo 15 in 1971. - COURTESY OF SNAP! ORLANDO
  • Courtesy of Snap! Orlando
  • Red Huber at the launch of Apollo 15 in 1971.

Longtime Orlando Sentinel photographer Red Huber will get his flowers at an upcoming exhibition at Snap! Orlando.

"Eyewitness," a gallery show showcasing Huber's shots of historic events and Central Florida life, will start in October and run well into January. On display will be large-format reproductions of photos Huber took over his 46-year career, including images of dignitaries, celebrities, rocket launches and disasters.



"We are delighted to present Red Huber's first gallery showcase. He is a local legend, a treasure, and a genuine, wonderful human," said curator Patrick Kahn in a press release. "It is an honor to show his works in a large-scale format, in a gallery setting, where the public can appreciate his photographic work."

click to enlarge A boxing gym on Church Street in 1981. - COURTESY OF SNAP! ORLANDO
  • Courtesy of Snap! Orlando
  • A boxing gym on Church Street in 1981.

Huber's work ranges from slices of life in a changing Orlando to famous photos that were seen around the world. Huber snapped the infamous shot of then-Vice President Mike Pence pawing a piece of spacecraft machinery just beneath a sign that read "Critical Space Flight Hardware. DO NOT TOUCH." While the gallery will include snaps of popes, presidents and Michael Jackson, it's his photos of everyday Floridians that really shine.

click to enlarge Dr. Phillips High School water-polo team shaved their heads in support of fellow teammate Ian Supra, 18, who has Stage IV esophageal cancer. - COURTESY OF SNAP! ORLANDO
  • Courtesy of Snap! Orlando
  • Dr. Phillips High School water-polo team shaved their heads in support of fellow teammate Ian Supra, 18, who has Stage IV esophageal cancer.

The exhibit will open with Huber in attendance on Oct. 8. The gallery will be asking for a suggested donation of $10 and spaces can be reserved here.

Location Details Snap Downtown
420 E. Church St.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
Gallery
Map



