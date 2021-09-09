Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Buffalo Wild Wings to open several express-style stores in Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Sep 9, 2021 at 11:40 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY BUFFALO WILD WINGS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Buffalo Wild Wings/Facebook

Ultra-fast and mega-casual seems to be the way that large coporate eateries are dealing with the one-two punch of changing tastes and the coronavirus pandemic. Known for its warehouse-sized sports bars, Buffalo Wild Wings is looking to go much smaller in an expansion throughout Central Florida.

Per a report from the Orlando Business Journal, BWW is hoping to open several express-style eateries in the area under its newly launched Buffalo Wild Wings Go brand. The small restaurants will serve 10-15 people at a time and prioritize deliveries and to-go orders.



"They want to open as many locations as possible," said Alexie Fonseca, a broker hired to scout locations in the area for the Atlanta-based company. The first of the small outlets opened in that city last year. Central Florida is already home to around 10 regular-sized Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants.



