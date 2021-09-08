Patton Oswalt cancels Florida tour dates over COVID-19 safety concerns

click image Photo courtesy Ticketmaster

Comedian Patton Oswalt has canceled the Florida dates of his winter "Who's Ready to Laugh? tour — including a show at Orlando's Hard Rock Live — claiming venues in the state were unwilling to comply with COVID safety measures he was asking of them.

The cancellations came after Oswalt asked all venues on his "Ready to Laugh" tour to require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for admittance to the venue. Only one state on the 2021 docket of dates was unable to comply with those requirements. “I’ll give you one guess as to which state it was,” said Oswalt on a Instagram video posted last week explaining these new safety guidelines.

"This difficult decision was made due to the rising numbers of COVID cases and also because I have an ego, but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy," further explained Oswalt on Instagram.

Businesses in Florida are prohibited by law from requiring documentation of COVID-19 vaccination. (You can thank Gov. Ron DeSantis and his itchy Executive Order pen for that.)

Oswalt's headlining date at Orlando's Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, Dec. 29, as well as dates in Clearwater (12/30) and Ft. Lauderdale (12/27) are all canceled. Oswalt said that he eventually hopes to rebook these dates.

There's no hard feelings or vendetta towards the state on Oswalt's side. "Florida — well, I love Florida. We’ve been best of frenemies since the mid-'90s," said Oswalt.