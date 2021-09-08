Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

The Gist

Patton Oswalt cancels Florida tour dates over COVID-19 safety concerns

Posted By on Wed, Sep 8, 2021 at 1:59 PM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TICKETMASTER
  • Photo courtesy Ticketmaster

Comedian Patton Oswalt has canceled the Florida dates of his winter "Who's Ready to Laugh? tour — including a show at Orlando's Hard Rock Live — claiming venues in the state were unwilling to comply with COVID safety measures he was asking of them.

The cancellations came after Oswalt asked all venues on his "Ready to Laugh" tour to require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for admittance to the venue. Only one state on the 2021 docket of dates was unable to comply with those requirements. “I’ll give you one guess as to which state it was,” said Oswalt on a Instagram video posted last week explaining these new safety guidelines.

"This difficult decision was made due to the rising numbers of COVID cases and also because I have an ego, but my ego is not big enough to think that people should die to hear my stupid comedy," further explained Oswalt on Instagram.

Businesses in Florida are prohibited by law from requiring documentation of COVID-19 vaccination. (You can thank Gov. Ron DeSantis and his itchy Executive Order pen for that.)

Oswalt's headlining date at Orlando's Hard Rock Live on Wednesday, Dec. 29, as well as dates in Clearwater (12/30) and Ft. Lauderdale (12/27) are all canceled. Oswalt said that he eventually hopes to rebook these dates.

There's no hard feelings or vendetta towards the state on Oswalt's side. "Florida — well, I love Florida. We’ve been best of frenemies since the mid-'90s," said Oswalt.




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man tased for twerking during rainy traffic stop Read More

  2. DeSantis files emergency motion to reinstate mask mandate ban in Florida schools Read More

  3. Orlando restaurants to brawl deliciously at the Ramen Rumble this month Read More

  4. Lil Nas X shouts out Central Florida's Bros in Convo in 'baby registry' for new album Read More

  5. Ron DeSantis thinks the NFL should let asymptomatic, COVID-positive players play Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation