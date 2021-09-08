Lil Nas X shouts out Central Florida's Bros in Convo in 'baby registry' for new album

click image Photo courtesy Lil Nas X/Facebook

A Central Florida community advocacy organization got a little love from Lil Nas X this week.

The rapper listed local group Bros in Convo on the "Baby Registry" released on Tuesday to celebrate the birth of his new "baby," aka upcoming album Montero.

But instead of asking for the usual baby essentials, Lil Nas X is asking that you donate to the 15 charity, community and activist organizations listed, one corresponding to each of the album's tracks. Bros in Convo made the list alongside groups like the Bail Project and Transinclusive Group.