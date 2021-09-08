Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

Light on the Sugar will open a second bakery in Winter Park

Posted By on Wed, Sep 8, 2021 at 12:47 PM

click to enlarge LIGHT ON THE SUGAR
  • Light on the Sugar

Light on the Sugar, the popular bakery known for their scrummy cream puffs, will open a second Winter Park location, this one next to Bento Asian Kitchen at 501 Orlando Ave.

It's been a busy month for founders Yixi Qiu and Wen Pan, who opened sister concept Sugar Dough Bakehouse in Audubon Park last month. This second location is a response to the popularity (and long lines) of the original Light on the Sugar at 4270 Aloma Ave.



click to enlarge LIGHT ON THE SUGAR
  • Light on the Sugar

The new 1,500-square-foot location, designed by Justin Fong of GDPdesignbuild (The Foreigner, Tori Tori, Domu, Golden Hour Wine), will incorporate a clean, simple, modern aesthetic with plenty of blond wood accents and natural light.

click to enlarge LIGHT ON THE SUGAR
  • Light on the Sugar

There will also be outdoor seating area.

As far as pastries go, the new Light on the Sugar location will introduce cream-filled donuts and mousse cakes in addition to their roster of cream puffs, macarons and crêpe cakes. The menu will also comprise a rotating menu of treats like crème brûlée and ube cheesecake as well as black sesame- and matcha-flavored baked goods.

click to enlarge LIGHT ON THE SUGAR
  • Light on the Sugar

Beverage offerings include specialty drinks (lychee-rose lemonade, tiger sugar latte, tiramisu float) along with coffee and fresh fruit teas.

The bakery is slated to open in time for Thanksgiving. Follow @lightonthesugar on Instagram or visit lightonthesugar.com for all the latest updates.


