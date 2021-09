Light on the Sugar will open a second bakery in Winter Park

click to enlarge Light on the Sugar

Light on the Sugar, the popular bakery known for their scrummy cream puffs , will open a second Winter Park location, this one next to Bento Asian Kitchen at 501 Orlando Ave.It's been a busy month for founders Yixi Qiu and Wen Pan, who opened sister concept Sugar Dough Bakehouse in Audubon Park last month. This second location is a response to the popularity (and long lines) of the original Light on the Sugar at 4270 Aloma Ave.The new 1,500-square-foot location, designed by Justin Fong of GDPdesignbuild The Foreigner , Tori Tori, Domu, Golden Hour Wine), will incorporate a clean, simple, modern aesthetic with plenty of blond wood accents and natural light.There will also be outdoor seating area.As far as pastries go, the new Light on the Sugar location will introduce cream-filled donuts and mousse cakes in addition to their roster of cream puffs, macarons and crêpe cakes. The menu will also comprise a rotating menu of treats like crème brûlée and ube cheesecake as well as black sesame- and matcha-flavored baked goods.Beverage offerings include specialty drinks (lychee-rose lemonade, tiger sugar latte, tiramisu float) along with coffee and fresh fruit teas.The bakery is slated to open in time for Thanksgiving. Follow @lightonthesugar on Instagram or visit lightonthesugar.com for all the latest updates.