Portland post-punk overlords Soft Kill announce Orlando return in spring 2022

Soft Kill

Portland post-punk band Soft Kill has announced a long-awaited return to Orlando as part of a spring 2022 headlining tour. Soft Kill will be headlining Will's Pub for the first time since their very well-received 2018 show with Choir Boy on March 26, 2022. This time around Alien Boy and Topographies will be along for the ride.The band will finally (*fingers crossed*) be able to hit the road in support of superlative 2020 album— which did, in fact, come with a board game as a very limited-edition version.Soft Kill also recently recorded the " Live at the Crystal Ballroom " livestream (and later album) to help you pregame for their return to IRL action.Tickets are $15 and are on sale through Endoxa Booking