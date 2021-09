Lazy Moon to expand to Maitland

click to enlarge Photo via Lazy Moon Pizza/Facebook

Beloved Orlando pizzeria Lazy Moon is in the process of expanding to Maitland.A third location, to complement the Best of Orlando winner's downtown and UCF spots, is planned for a building atThe new location is inside the former home of an Einstein Bagels and a lease has not yet been signed. News of the expansion was first reported in Orlando Business Journal.







The regular "Best Pizza" winner among our readers is known for odd toppings and humongous slices. They've parlayed that "more is more" attitude into two ever-busy locations.It's been about five years since the original UCF location begat its downtown spot near the intersection of Mills and Colonial. No one can accuse the folks behind Lazy Moon of growing too fast and it's clear that the moniker is more than just a name.