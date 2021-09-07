Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Bloggytown

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis pushes signing bonuses for cops as state faces nurse, teacher shortage

Posted By on Tue, Sep 7, 2021 at 4:53 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Photo via Office of the Governor

At a press conference in Lakeland this morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis used a classic right-wing fear tactic to justify a $5,000 sign-on bonus for Florida police officers, among other proposed new benefits.

“All the things that we care about, fighting theft, our economy, education, all these things that are so important,” DeSantis, whose approval rating has fallen 14 points since July, said at the conference. “If you don’t have safe communities, if you don’t have rule of law, law and order, a lot of that stuff isn’t gonna matter.”



He went on to defend his proposed legislation, which would include the sign-on bonus, covering the cost of state certification or training programs of up to $1,000 per officer, and creating a law enforcement academy scholarship to cover the cost of enrollment.

This is part of an ongoing effort by DeSantis to recruit new police officers, especially those from out of state. He announced the proposal with the support of House budget chief, Republican Sen. Kelli Stargel, and Attorney General Ashley Moody. 

But in Florida, there is little to no evidence that we actually need more cops.

Related Florida cop charged in Capitol riot was affiliated with Proud Boys while employed by Apopka Police
Florida cop charged in Capitol riot was affiliated with Proud Boys while employed by Apopka Police
By Colin Wolf
Blogs

In Tampa Bay last year, WTSP reported that there doesn’t appear to be an issue filling job openings and that, “the number of openings hasn’t changed much in recent years.” A report from Orlando says that police “staff levels are steady” and Jacksonville also reported that police numbers were at normal levels. 

Miami police, however, claim there is an impending shortage.

Law enforcement officials have long tried to claim that police officers are quitting in droves across the country, a move to encourage more benefits for police officers. 

But an analysis by the Marshall Project, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization that reports on the U.S. criminal justice system, proved these claims wrong. According to their analysis, local police departments lost just under 1% of employees after a decade of steady expansion.

“You don’t have safe communities if you don’t support the folks who wear the uniform,” DeSantis said during the press conference. 

This also isn’t true. A Washington Post analysis of 60 years of policing shows that more spending on policing doesn’t necessarily mean less crime.

Related Orange County Sheriff's Office responds to complaint that deputy was 'too friendly' to neo-Nazis
An Orange County Sheriff's Office deputy smiles while handing water to neo-Nazis.
Orange County Sheriff's Office responds to complaint that deputy was 'too friendly' to neo-Nazis
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

“More spending in a year hasn’t significantly correlated to less crime or to more crime,” says the Post. “For violent crime, in fact, the correlation between changes in crime rates and spending per person in 2018 dollars is almost zero.” The irony is that DeSantis’ proposal comes at a time when experts say there is a “critical shortage” of another kind of first responder: nurses. 

Nurses leave the job for many different reasons, but many become overwhelmed by the career and switch paths. In July, WFTS Tampa Bay reported that by 2022, it is predicted that the US will need another 1.1 million nurses, and that in Florida the shortage is escalating. Estimates show by 2025, the state is predicted to be in “great trouble” according to an expert who spoke with the TV station.

Florida is also experiencing a teacher shortage, and it is predicted that Florida’s teaching vacancies could grow to 10,000 this year

In both of these fields, many people have complained about the low-pay and high risk of the professions. Florida ranks 49th in the nation in teacher salaries.

Related The chickens in the Orlando Police Department are building themselves a giant coop
Protesters gathered outside the Orlando Police Department last summer.
The chickens in the Orlando Police Department are building themselves a giant coop
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

The average salary for a teacher in Florida in 2021 is $51,166.57 per year after a much needed increase was signed into law by DeSantis last year. While the salary for police officers in Florida this year is not clear, in 2019 Florida ranked 22nd in the country, paying officers an average salary of $60,720 according to Forbes

In order to address the teacher vacancy, DeSantis passed legislation to give public school teachers and principals $1,000 checks, along with checks of the same amount for first responders like cops and EMTs. Some teachers spoke up and said that amount of money was not enough for the job they are doing during the pandemic, and said they wished there could be a larger and more reliable increase to their pay. 

The Marshall Project also examined the origins of the use of “Law and Order” terminology that DeSantis used on Thursday to justify the legislation. 

The Marshall Project explains that at the apex of the civil rights movement, President Goldwater and other conservative politicians needed a way to tap into white voters’ fears without appearing to talk about race, say political scientists and historians. 

Law and order was “a strategy for reaching suburban voters without having to say the ugly part out loud,” Leah Wright-Rigueur, a political historian and public policy professor at Harvard University, told the Marshall Project.

As DeSantis pushes this legislation, nurses continue to suffer from exhaustion due to Florida’s record-breaking COVID-19 numbers, and school districts are in open revolt against his anti-mask, or “pro-choice” mask policies.

This post originally appeared at Creative Loafing Tampa Bay.


Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man tased for twerking during rainy traffic stop Read More

  2. DeSantis files emergency motion to reinstate mask mandate ban in Florida schools Read More

  3. Orlando restaurants to brawl deliciously at the Ramen Rumble this month Read More

  4. Lil Nas X shouts out Central Florida's Bros in Convo in 'baby registry' for new album Read More

  5. Ron DeSantis thinks the NFL should let asymptomatic, COVID-positive players play Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation