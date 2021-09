Dog park-meets-bar concept Pups Pub is looking to open in Orlando

click image Photo courtesy Pup's Pub Tampa/Instagram

"What, no Mad Dog?"

Though we thrilled to the notion of a beagle bartender responding with a world-weary "Ruff!" when asked by barflies how life was treating 'em, instead we have news that a bar with a dog run (not a dog-run bar, sorry) is looking to open in Orlando. Pups Pub, currentlyspot for very good boys in Tampa, is looking to open an Orlando location at 317 N. Orange Ave. , as reported by Bungalower . Possible features of the Orlando Pups Pub iteration would include an indoor play area, a long bar, murals, projector screen and televisions.Pups Pub's flagship in Tampa offers amenities like a full liquor bar, an indoor astroturfed dog park and video gaming.The opening date won't be for a while yet, with initial permitting hearings for the space scheduled for October.