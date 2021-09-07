Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Bloggytown

Affordable housing proposal nets 62,000 petition signatures

Posted By on Tue, Sep 7, 2021 at 11:11 AM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

Backers of a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring money for affordable housing continue adding petition signatures as they try to get on the November 2022 ballot.

The Florida Division of Elections as of late Friday afternoon had received 62,552 valid petition signatures for the initiative spearheaded by the political committee Floridians for Housing.



Related Renting in Orlando is expected to get even less affordable over the next year
The City Beautiful, one of the fastest-growing metros in the county, is seeing spiking rent prices.
Renting in Orlando is expected to get even less affordable over the next year
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

If the proposal gets on the ballot and is approved by 60 percent of voters, it would establish in the Florida Constitution the State Housing Trust Fund and the Local Government Housing Trust Fund. It would require that the trust funds receive at least 25 percent of the revenue from documentary-stamp taxes — which are collected on real-estate transactions — and would detail how the money could be used to address affordable housing.

Realtor groups have poured millions of dollars into the initiative, which comes after years of frustration in the real-estate industry and among other groups about decisions by lawmakers to use money from a state affordable-housing trust fund, known as the Sadowski trust fund, for other purposes.

To get the measure on the ballot, the committee will need to submit 891,589 valid petition signatures by a Feb. 1 deadline. As a preliminary step, the committee needs to submit 222,898 signatures to trigger a crucial Florida Supreme Court review of the proposed ballot wording.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man tased for twerking during rainy traffic stop Read More

  2. DeSantis files emergency motion to reinstate mask mandate ban in Florida schools Read More

  3. Orlando restaurants to brawl deliciously at the Ramen Rumble this month Read More

  4. Lil Nas X shouts out Central Florida's Bros in Convo in 'baby registry' for new album Read More

  5. Ron DeSantis thinks the NFL should let asymptomatic, COVID-positive players play Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

Sept. 8, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation