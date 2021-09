Ziggie's Pizza opens in former Ivanhoe Village home of Perla's

click to enlarge Photo via Ziggie's Pizza/Instagram

A rare bright spot of the pandemic came with the opening of Perla's Pizza in partnership with Thirsty Topher. Many readers (and several here at) were shocked to learn of the pizza place's sudden closing last month.Now, the future of the Perla's pizza fam is a bit more clear. Ziggie's Pizza from Perla's former co-owner Christian Ziegler, is open in Perla's old space.Ziegler and chef Michael Collantes shared a statement about the dissolution of their partnership (and therefore Perla's) ahead of Ziggie's opening.“In February 2021, Chef Michael Collantes, along with business partner, Christian Ziegler, introduced Perla’s Pizza and temporarily subleased the space within the Thirsty Topher for 6 months, which expired end of July 2021. Chef Collantes and Mr. Ziegler have mutually resolved to close up the operation of Perla’s Pizza at the Thirsty Topher. Chef Collantes will be exploring future locations for Perla’s Pizza in the very near future, while Mr. Ziegler will be looking to work with the Thirsty Topher to open a new pizza concept called, not a rebranding of Perla’s Pizza, but a separate concept called Ziggie’s Pizza, with hopes to open very soon. Both partners wish each other the best of luck in their future ventures.”The restaurant is open starting at noon on the weekend and 3 p.m. on weekdays.