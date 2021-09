Walt Disney World 50th anniversary license plates now available in Florida

click to enlarge Florida Department of Motor Vehicles

As part of its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration , Disney put in for a special commemorative license plate for Florida drivers. That plate absolutely shattered the required pre-sale threshold of 3,000 orders to go into production. The plate is now available to order anywhere in the state. Over 10,000 people ordered the 50th anniversary plate, putting it well ahead of any other prospective plate on offer this year. Only two other designs have officially passed the threshold: a plate celebrating the Blue Angels and a plate from the Florida Conservation Association that prominently features a redfish. Both of those plates have yet to break 4,000 orders.A plate celebrating the Divine 9 group of Black fraternities and sororities is knocking on the door, with less than 500 orders needed to cross the threshold. No other plate is within 1,000 orders of the goal (not even our beloved Florida Man ).