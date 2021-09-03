Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, September 3, 2021

Central Florida chiropractor offering medical exemptions for $50 a pop as schools mandate masking

Posted By on Fri, Sep 3, 2021 at 11:13 AM

As schools across Florida impose mask mandates to keep children safe from coronavirus, local assholes and their goober children are seeking any way around doing the bare minimum to keep their community safe.

WESH found that a chiropractor's chain of clinics in Central Florida was offering medical exemptions to school district mandates for as little as $50.



Dr. Timothy Steflik, who runs Coastal Integrative Healthcare, admitted to the news outlet that he could find many possible reasons to exempt children from wearing masks. The clinic shared that its area locations were flooded with calls from parents seeking medical exemptions for their outwardly healthy children.

"If they wear a mask, they get a migraine headache. They get a migraine headache, they can't focus in school. They can't do a good job with their school work and it's going to be foolish to send them to school (wearing a mask) if they're going to get a headache every day," Steflik told the station. "There is nothing that we are doing that is unethical or out of line, any of that."

While Steflik said that he considers medical history and interviews both parent and child before granting the exemption, a pre-emptive cure against possible migraines doesn't seem to be a high bar to clear. Steflik's actions are such that Volusia County schools are investigating the offices and Steflik's notes to determine the next course of action.


