Thursday, September 2, 2021

Tickets to Orlando Ballet's December performances of 'The Nutcracker' go on sale Friday

Posted By on Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 4:07 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY MICHAEL CAIRNS, COURTESY ORLANDO BALLET/FACEBOOK
  • Photo by Michael Cairns, courtesy Orlando Ballet/Facebook
The time is almost upon us for the return of Orlando Ballet's fan-favorite production of holiday chestnut The Nutcracker. And even though Halloween decorations only just hit store shelves, you'd better grab your ticket now if you want to have a happy holiday.

This year's performances will feature over 125 of Orlando Ballet's young students.



The Nutcracker is indeed an iconic tradition that can’t help but inspire holiday cheer to those who attend, something all of us can use,” said the Ballet's Guest Artistic Director Jorden Morris in a press statement. “It’s joyful storytelling through dance that appeals to everyone. You can’t really ask for more than that.”

The Nutcracker runs from Dec. 3-Dec. 19 at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 3 at 10 a.m. through the Dr. Phillips Center.



