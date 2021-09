Joe Rogan announces he has COVID-19 after Orlando show

The last show Joe Rogan played before announcing that he had contracted COVID-19 was in Orlando.The comedian and podcaster played shows in Fort Lauderdale and Tampa before closing out a Florida run of his "Sacred Clown" tour in Orlando. In a post to Instagram, he shared that he was already starting to feel ill the night of the Orlando stop.“I just felt just run-down,” he said. “Just to be cautious I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night, I got fevers and sweats and I knew what was going on.”Rogan tested positive on Sunday and postponed dates in Nashville and New Orleans. In the Instagram post, Joe Rogan admitted to taking a host of treatments ranging from Z-Pak and monoclonal antibodies to the horse deworming drug ivermectin.While Rogan has never been outright anti-vax, he's shared skeptical views of the drive to get everyone vaccinated. He also offered refunds to fans who did not wish to attend shows in municipalities with a proof-of-vaccine requirement.“I’m not an anti-vax person,” he said earlier this year in an interview with Variety . “In fact, I said I believe they’re safe and I encourage many people to take ’em. I just said, I don’t think that if you’re a young, healthy person, that you need it.”