Thursday, September 2, 2021

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes credit for dip in COVID-19 hospitalizations

Posted By on Thu, Sep 2, 2021 at 10:01 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR
  • Photo via Office of the Governor

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that his promotion of monoclonal antibody treatment has played a role in an apparent dip in Floridians being hospitalized for COVID-19.

Appearing at a news conference in Fort Myers, DeSantis said the “vast majority” of people who have received the treatment at state-supported centers would not have known about its availability or had easy access to it before he started touting the treatment.



“Had we not done this, how many people would have ended up getting worse with no treatment? So we are glad this is something that now people understand,” DeSantis said.

The state sites are offering monoclonal antibody treatment produced by the drug company Regeneron. The treatment is designed to help people after they have COVID-19.

“On the backend, after infection occurs, this has been the most-effective intervention to provide early treatment,” DeSantis said. “Obviously, it’s all about early treatment saving lives. Also, keeping people out of the hospital. Nobody wants to be in a hospital or ICU. The hospitals have had a really trying summer with a lot more patients.”

Patients do not need to get doctors’ notes for the treatment. As of Wednesday, Florida had 15,177 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to data posted on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website. That was down from 15,682 on Tuesday.

About one in three patients hospitalized in Florida have COVID-19, according to the website. Meanwhile, the decrease in hospitalizations coincides with a University of Florida model from biostatisticians who concluded that the COVID-19 caseload would peak in late August and that hospitalizations would begin to drop significantly in September.



We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Calendar

