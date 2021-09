Orlando punks Wet Nurse, the Fatties and the Palmettes play Mills 50 this weekend

click to enlarge Photo by Jim Leatherman for Orlando weekly

Wet Nurse, July 2021

Orlando punk royalty Wet Nurse return to live action this weekend with some other locals on the louder side. So if you've been meaning to check in with the storied local trio, you'd best do so Saturday night at Uncle Lou's — their shows are spontaneous and somewhat rare these days.Wet Nurse will be joined by mail-art enthusiasts the Fatties — fresh off a new 7-inch single release — and the (also rare) return of the Palmettes. Another musical surprise is promised as well.The show is Saturday, Sept. 4, doors at 9 p.m., music at 10 p.m. Cover charge is TBA and masks are strongly recommended indoors. Because.