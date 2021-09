Commence purring dramatically! CatVideoFest returns to Mailtand's Enzian Theater

From your smartphones to the big screen, Enzian Theater in Maitland is bringing back the CatVideoFest for another year, showing off the best of the worst in domesticated feline follies.Curators for the "world’s #1 cat video festival" have spent countless hours combing the internet and submitted video for the best in cat bloopers, and this event presents them all in one long, catnip-esque montage on the big screen. All with the intent to benefit animal shelters and rescue organizations.CatVideoFest happens on Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Enzian Theater. Tickets are available now.A portion of the proceeds from the night will go to local shelter Pet Rescue by Judy . And you know they'll be present with some future superst … we mean, adoptable kittens.