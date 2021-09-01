Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, September 1, 2021

A standing sushi bar will open behind Tori Tori in Mills 50 this winter

Posted By on Wed, Sep 1, 2021 at 4:14 PM

click to enlarge RENDERINGS COURTESY OF SONNY NGUYEN
  • renderings courtesy of Sonny Nguyen

Sonny Nguyen, the man behind such popular Japanese concepts as Domu and Tori Tori, is bringing Orlando's very first "standing sushi bar" to Mills 50.

EDOBOY, so named for the Edo Period, when sushi was eaten standing up, will act as an extension to Tori Tori, Nguyen's popular yakitori/kushiyaki house, and will be situated behind the restaurant at 728 N. Thornton Ave., former home of Beauty on the Spot and Market at Mills 50.



click to enlarge 728 N. Thornton Ave. - GOOGLE MAPS
  • Google Maps
  • 728 N. Thornton Ave.
The 700-square-foot space will feature an eight-person bar for an "eat and go" experience, and will offer nigiri sushi and a selection of hand rolls comprising local daily catch (vermilion snapper, Florida sea bream, snowy grouper) as well as fish flown in weekly from Japan.

Tyler Inthavongsa, who worked for four years at Domu, will be the lead sushi chef.

click to enlarge RENDERINGS COURTESY OF SONNY NGUYEN
  • renderings courtesy of Sonny Nguyen

EDOBOY is a passion project of Nguyen's. He says standing sushi bars were a favorite of his and his wife's when they traveled in Japan.

“It's a unique way of dining that isn't really done here in the U.S.," says Nguyen. "It's fast, and is offered at a good price point with quality fish."

At EDOBOY, guests will be led to a spot at the bar and greeted with an oshibori (wet towelette). The idea, then, is to order a few pieces at a time before ordering more. An "O-kaikei" (or "Check please!) will signal the chef to hand over the bill to be paid at the cashier.

"Not having seats will keep things fast and flowing," says Nguyen.

Look for EDOBOY to open in late fall/early winter. Follow EDOBOY on Instagram for all the latest updates.


