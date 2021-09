Trans-Siberian Orchestra announce holiday return to Orlando

click image Photo courtesy Trans-Siberian Orchestra/Facebook

Prog-rock shredders — and unlikely Christmas enthusiasts — Trans-Siberian Orchestra are returning to Orlando in December to mark the 25th anniversary of heavy holiday chestnutTSO will playsets at the Amway Center as part of this 59-city anniversary tour, both on Saturday, Dec. 18.“After an incredibly trying year for everyone, we are beyond excited to say that we’re bringingback to all of you, said TSO music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli in a press statement. "It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster