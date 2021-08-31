Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

The Heard

Trans-Siberian Orchestra announce holiday return to Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 at 10:23 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Trans-Siberian Orchestra/Facebook
Prog-rock shredders — and unlikely Christmas enthusiasts — Trans-Siberian Orchestra are returning to Orlando in December to mark the 25th anniversary of heavy holiday chestnut Christmas Eve and Other Stories.

TSO will play two sets at the Amway Center as part of this 59-city anniversary tour, both  on Saturday, Dec. 18.



“After an incredibly trying year for everyone, we are beyond excited to say that we’re bringing Christmas Eve and Other Stories back to all of you, said TSO music director and lead guitarist Al Pitrelli in a press statement. "It’s been 25 years since Paul (O’Neill) first introduced all of us to this timeless tale. Let’s celebrate this milestone event together. God bless and stay safe everyone.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.



