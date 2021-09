Rapper JPEGMAFIA to make surprise live return to Orlando in October

click to enlarge Photo by Jen Cray

JPEGM\AFIA playing Will's Pub in 2018

Fast-rising hip-hop star JPEGMAFIA rampaged through an unsuspecting Will's Pub as a support act for Milo back in 2018. And it was one of the most thrilling sets we'd personally witnessed in quite some time, as he stirred up the audience to an absolute frenzy with just a mic and backing tracks.Now the firebrand rapper is set to return to Orlando on Friday, Oct. 20, and he'll be headlining bigger room in the Abbey — one of only two Florida shows (the other in Miami) on deck for his two-month U.S. tour.JPEGMAFIA kept busy during the pandemic, releasing a steady stream of new songs that were eventually collected in thealbum back in February on major label Republic. Word is that there's a new record on the way later this fall.Tickets for this October show are on sale now through Endoxa Booking , and be warned that these will go fast. Local support to be announced.