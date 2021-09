'Queer Eye' host Antoni heading to Orlando's Plaza Live in September

click image Photo courtesy Antoni/Instagram

Would you like to spend "An Evening With Antoni"? Orlando's Plaza Live can arrange that for you, along with a few hundred other of his closest friends, come September.Thehost and author is heading to the Milk District venue on Friday, Sept. 10, to mark the imminent release of his new book. Expect cooking demos, tips on how to treat your vegetables with the love and kindness they deserve, stories aplenty and perhaps even a Q&A portion.Tickets for this event are on sale now through the Plaza Live