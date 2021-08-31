Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Enzian Theater in Maitland reveals their screening selections for the '13 Films of Halloween'

Posted By on Tue, Aug 31, 2021 at 10:18 AM

click image 'The Abominable Dr. Phibes' - SCREEN CAPTURE COURTESY SCREAM FACTORY/YOUTUBE
  • Screen capture courtesy Scream Factory/YouTube
  • 'The Abominable Dr. Phibes'
Enzian Theater in Maitland has revealed the spine-tingling lineup for this year's 13 Films of Halloween film series, and there's something for pretty much all scare thresholds.

From seminal Troma productions to pulpy grindhouse to something for the kiddies to Vincent Price's finest and maybe hammiest performance ever, this year's 13 Film of Halloween kicks off Saturday, Oct. 2, and runs through Halloween weekend:



Saturday, Oct. 2: The Toxic Avenger
Thursday, Oct. 5: Freddy Vs. Jason
Saturday, Oct. 9: The Blob
Saturday, Oct. 9: The Driller Killer
Tuesday, Oct. 12: Let the Right One In
Thursday, Oct. 14: The Abominable Dr. Phibes
Saturday, Oct. 16: Nosferatu the Vampyre
Saturday, Oct. 16: Donnie Darko
Tuesday, Oct. 19: Thirt3en Ghosts
Saturday, Oct. 23: Hausu
Sunday, Oct. 24: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Tuesday, Oct. 26: Possession
Saturday, Oct. 30: Tourist Trap

Most of the films will be paired with a custom cocktail courtesy the Eden Bar.

And speaking of scary-season events, don't sleep on the adjoining Eden Bar's Halloween Party on the evening of Oct. 30. Tickets are available now through the Enzian website.



