Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty to play benefit show at Orlando's Amway Center in November

Former Creedence Clearwater Revival growler John Fogerty is heading to Orlando this November to play a musical tribute to healthcare workers and first-responders who have lost their lives to COVID-19 dubbed the "Charity Pros for Heroes Tour."The tribute is being put on by "Charity Pros for Heroes," a Fort Myers-based nonprofit. Proceeds from the show will go towards scholarships and grants to children whose first-responder or healthcare worker parents have dead due to COVID-19.Fogerty headlines the Amway Center on Tuesday, Nov. 23 with a set heavy on both CCR and solo material, and Cheap Trick rounds out the lineup. This is one of three shows in Florida featuring Fogerty that the charity are putting on."Every day, we learn of the incredible stories of the children nationwide, who are dealing with the effects of losing their parent,” explains Megan Maloney, Founder of Charity Pros. “These heroes go to work on the frontlines every day, during our darkest times. Too many have given their lives protecting us from the very fate they eventually suffered, COVID-19.”Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 10 through the Amway Center