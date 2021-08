Timucua Arts Foundation to mark milestone 1,000th show this weekend with Britton-René Collins performance

click image Photo courtesy Timucua Arts/Facebook

Britton-René Collins

The Timucua Arts Foundation, known colloquially to local music heads as the 'Timucua White House' (for it is indeed a home, Benoit Glazer and Elaine Corriveau and family live there), is celebrating a major milestone this Saturday: the 100th show within those storied halls. They've got a heavyweight performer lined up — Toronto-based experimental percussionist Britton-René Collins — to really mark the occasion in an impactful way. Collins will be presenting "a contemporary percussion program that consists of two contrasting sound worlds: the electronic, and the acoustic." Which means an intriguing combo of virtuosity and bleeding-edge tech. We're excited."Timucua celebrates 1,000 public events tomorrow night," said Timucua Executive Director Chris Belt on Facebook. "Imagine inviting strangers from around the world into your home 1,000 times over 21 years. Benoit Glazer and Elaine Corriveau have done something extraordinary. At every single performance."There are three ways to celebrate this milestone on Saturday, Aug. 28. You can catch Collins' early set at 7 p.m., the later set at 9 p.m. or opt for the livestream option at a reduced cost. Tickets for all three are available through Timucua Arts Foundation online. It's strongly recommended you buy tickets ahead of time as seating is limited.