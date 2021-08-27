Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Friday, August 27, 2021

Mills 50 district to host parking lot party tonight behind Conrad's Shanty

Posted By on Fri, Aug 27, 2021 at 3:07 PM


We know you don't need a reason to hit Mills 50 on a Friday night. You're cool, you're hip, you're with it. But just in case you needed a little push to get out and enjoy some nightlife in the great asphalted outdoors, the disrict is hosting a party in the parking lot behind Conrad's Shanty, showing off all the food the area has to offer.

All kinds of food trucks and pop-ups will be on hand at the free event, allowing guests to go around the world in the grimiest possible approximation of Epcot Food & Wine. Take a look at the vendors up top. The party starts at 6 p.m.



