Mills 50 district to host parking lot party tonight behind Conrad's Shanty

We know you don't need a reason to hit Mills 50 on a Friday night. You're cool, you're hip, you're with it. But just in case you needed a little push to get out and enjoy some nightlife in the great asphalted outdoors, the disrict is hosting a party in the parking lot behind Conrad's Shanty, showing off all the food the area has to offer.All kinds of food trucks and pop-ups will be on hand at the free event, allowing guests to go around the world in the grimiest possible approximation of Epcot Food & Wine. Take a look at the vendors up top. The party starts at 6 p.m.