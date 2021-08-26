Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, August 26, 2021

Krispy Kreme offering two free donuts per day to vaccinated customers

Posted By on Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 11:45 AM

PHOTO VIA KRISPY KREME
  • Photo via Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme is offering quite a deal to vaccinated guests. From Monday, Aug. 30, to Sunday, Sept. 5, the donut chain will offer two free donuts to any guest who can provide proof of vaccination.

"As the U.S. continues to scale COVID-19 vaccinations, Krispy Kreme wanted to find a way to show our support for those who are protecting themselves and others by getting vaccinated," Krispy Kreme shared on their website.



Proof of vax will get guests one free regular glazed donut and one free glazed heart donut. To be eligible, you will need to show your vaccination card with record of two Moderna or Pfizer shots or the single Johnson + Johnson dose.



