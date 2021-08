Hard Rock Hotel's Velvet Sessions show series returns to Orlando with Bret Michaels headlining

click image Photo courtesy Bret Michaels/Facebook

ends

For fans of Poison frontman androcker Bret Michaels, 'the tourstarts here' in Orlando. Well, more of a one-night stand, actually, as Michaels comes to town for a one-off show as headliner of the Velvet Sessions.Hard Rock Hotel at Universal is resurrecting their intimate Velvet Sessions show series with Michaels taking center stage at the hotel's lobby in front of a small audience of diehards on Friday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m.And if you've lost touch with the ups and downs of Michaels' career since Poison's "Something To Believe In" topped the charts, no worries. Paramount+ is premiering a new episode ofon Thursday night featuring the glam-metal survivor.Tickets for the Velvet Sessions show can be purchased through Eventbrite.