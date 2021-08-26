Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 26, 2021

The Heard

Hard Rock Hotel's Velvet Sessions show series returns to Orlando with Bret Michaels headlining

Posted By on Thu, Aug 26, 2021 at 11:07 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY BRET MICHAELS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Bret Michaels/Facebook
For fans of Poison frontman and Rock of Love rocker Bret Michaels, 'the tour ends starts here' in Orlando. Well, more of a one-night stand, actually, as Michaels comes to town for a one-off show as headliner of the Velvet Sessions.

Hard Rock Hotel at Universal is resurrecting their intimate Velvet Sessions show series with Michaels taking center stage at the hotel's lobby in front of a small audience of diehards on Friday, Sept. 24 at 6:30 p.m.



And if you've lost touch with the ups and downs of Michaels' career since Poison's "Something To Believe In" topped the charts, no worries. Paramount+ is premiering a new episode of Behind the Music on Thursday night featuring the glam-metal survivor.

Tickets for the Velvet Sessions show can be purchased through Eventbrite.



Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Related Locations

Speaking of...

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Sanford's Central Florida Zoo to host Asian Lantern Festival this holiday season Read More

  2. AdventHealth reports that Central Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations are waning Read More

  3. Florida judge overturns Gov. Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban in public schools Read More

  4. AdventHealth morgues at capacity due to COVID-19 deaths Read More

  5. Orlando icon Ginger Minj makes the final round of 'RuPaul's Drag Race: All-Stars 6' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 25, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation