Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Ultra-conservative Florida sheriff Grady Judd urges people to get vaccinated following deputy's death

Posted By on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 2:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA POLKSHERIFF.ORG
  • Photo via PolkSheriff.org

Grady Judd is an archconservative little troll who threatened the non-MAGAfied residents of his county with arrest for voting the wrong way. And even he has seen the light on coronavirus vaccines.

The Polk County Sheriff urged Floridians to get vaccinated after 32-year-old PCSO deputy Christopher Broadhead died this week from COVID-19 complications.



“This virus is real and it’s deadly and Christopher is the poster child for how deadly it is. He was only 32,” Judd told WFLA.“I have the vaccination. I encourage everyone to get the vaccination that’s eligible. My wife and I got the vaccination on day one when we were eligible."

PCSO currently has 50 positive cases among its 2,000 member workforce. In spite of this, Judd believes a mandate is a bridge too far.

“I’m a real staunch supporter of people’s individual rights. I wish they would take the vaccine. I’m not going to mandate it. I think that’s government overreach,” he explained.

Judd, who is a staunch supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said that it was sad to see the vaccine become a political issue. DeSantis has spent the last several months using opposition to measures meant to keep people safe from coronavirus as a tool to boost his national profile.

“It’s a sad set of circumstances that from the president on down we politicized this very dangerous disease. Shame on all of them,” Judd said.



Tags: , , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

