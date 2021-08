Ultra-conservative Florida sheriff Grady Judd urges people to get vaccinated following deputy's death

click to enlarge Photo via PolkSheriff.org

Grady Judd is an archconservative little troll who threatened the non-MAGAfied residents of his county with arrest for voting the wrong way . And even he has seen the light on coronavirus vaccines.The Polk County Sheriff urged Floridians to get vaccinated after 32-year-old PCSO deputy Christopher Broadhead died this week from COVID-19 complications.“This virus is real and it’s deadly and Christopher is the poster child for how deadly it is. He was only 32,” Judd told WFLA .“I have the vaccination. I encourage everyone to get the vaccination that’s eligible. My wife and I got the vaccination on day one when we were eligible."PCSO currently has 50 positive cases among its 2,000 member workforce. In spite of this, Judd believes a mandate is a bridge too far.“I’m a real staunch supporter of people’s individual rights. I wish they would take the vaccine. I’m not going to mandate it. I think that’s government overreach,” he explained.Judd, who is a staunch supporter of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, said that it was sad to see the vaccine become a political issue. DeSantis has spent the last several months using opposition to measures meant to keep people safe from coronavirus as a tool to boost his national profile.“It’s a sad set of circumstances that from the president on down we politicized this very dangerous disease. Shame on all of them,” Judd said.