Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Central Florida Rep. Anthony Sabatini pushes bill to ban vaccine requirements

Posted By on Wed, Aug 25, 2021 at 10:43 AM

  Photo via News Service of Florida

A House Republican on Tuesday filed a proposal that would prevent the Florida surgeon general from ordering people to get vaccinated during public health emergencies.

Rep. Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, filed the proposal (HB 6009) for consideration during the 2022 legislative session, which will start in January. Under state law, the surgeon general has broad powers during public health emergencies, including the power to order that people be tested, vaccinated, treated and isolated for communicable diseases.



The bill would strip the authority to order vaccinations. The proposal comes amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths driven by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. Surgeon General Scott Rivkees has not ordered COVID-19 vaccinations, with millions of Floridians declining to get the shots.



