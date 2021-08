All Elite Wrestling comes to Orlando's Addition Financial Arena in October

click image Photo courtesy All Elite Wrestling/Facebook

Britt Baker

All Elite Wrestling has announced its first-ever event in Orlando, a big television taping set for October.The upstart professional wrestling federation, founded in 2019, has made big moves during its relatively short existence, securing a television deal with TNT/TBS, and building a strong roster of recognizable veterans — Chris Jericho, CM Punk, Sting — and young talent — Britt Baker, Kenny Omega, Jurassic Express. In fact, sharp-eyed viewers wold recognize Orlando wrestler Serpentico as a regular presence on their AEW Dark YouTube programming. (To say nothing of Orlando's own Shaq going through a table at an AEW event back in March.)Though Ring of Honor recently pulled their September pay-per-view taping in Lakeland due to concerns over Florida's exploding COVID numbers, WWE held ataping here in early August and now rival AEW will join them.AEW is set to tape an episode of— which usually airs Wednesday nights on cable channel TNT — at this Orlando arena show on Saturday, Oct. 23. Matches will be announced closer to the event date.Tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Safety precautions currently in place include " encouraging " event attendees to wear masks.