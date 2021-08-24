Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Heard

Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Ziggy Marley to headline Orlando's Frontyard Festival with a tribute to Bob Marley

Posted By on Tue, Aug 24, 2021 at 10:46 AM

click to enlarge Ziggy Marley - PHOTO BY TIM CADIENTE COURTESY
  • Photo by Tim Cadiente courtesy
  • Ziggy Marley
The Frontyard Festival will be hosting a big-time headliner this autumn of the reggae variety: Ziggy Marley.

Ziggy Marley headlines the Frontyard Festival in downtown Orlando on Thursday, Oct. 7. The eight-time Grammy winner and CBD entrepreneur Marley will be presenting a musical tribute to his late father, the iconic Bob Marley.



This is not the first Marley to play the Frontyard; Julian Marley brought the Wailers to Orlando back in February.

Tickets go on sale for this Frontyard Festival show go on sale Aug. 27.



  |  

