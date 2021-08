Hunger Street Tacos to soft-open new Winter Garden spot on Tuesday

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Hunger Street Tacos

The long-awaited Hunger Street Tacos outpost in Winter Garden isclose to opening, with a soft-opening trial run starting this week.Hunger Street will be working out the kinks at their new restaurant starting Tuesday, Aug. 24 () from 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Hunger Street has set up shop in the Plant Street Market at 426 W. Plant St., Winter Garden . A limited menu will be available, and we recommend you keep an eye on HS' social media to keep tabs on opening hours during this test phase.Features of this new location include an open kitchen and a retail area offering salsa, tortillas and masa.And that's not all.“We will be able to truly highlight stone-ground corn masa and tortilla production,” says co-owner Joseph Creech in a press statement. “In Winter Garden we have designed the entire space around the two experiences of the tortilla and al pastor.”Creech further claims that Hunger Street is “the first and only restaurant in Central Florida that partner with indigenous sustenance farmers in Mexico, giving those farmers a means of supporting their families.”Last year we reported on the Creech brothers' hopes to have this second Hunger Street open by the spring , but in 2021 nothing goes as planned for anyone.