Gatorland is sponsoring a race car for Daytona's Coke Zero 400

Unlike the bitey logs that call their park home, v enerable roadside zoo Gatorland is upping their visibility. The Orlando attraction will sponsor a car in the upcoming Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on August 28.Along with swamp tour company Boggy Creek Airboat Adventures, Gatorland have thrown in to wrap B.J. McLeod's car in a gator skin with an impressive set of teeth running along the front of the car.In addition to the hella Floridian car, Gatorland is giving away two VIP passes to the race to fans who comment on their Facebook page.“We are beyond excited to be a part of this,” said Mark McHugh, President and CEO of Gatorland, in a press release. “You can’t find anything better than putting alligators, airboats and adrenaline together along with NASCAR, Live Fast Motorsports and Driver B.J. McLeod from Wauchula, Florida."