Monday, August 23, 2021

Busch Gardens announces opening date for Iron Gwazi

Posted By on Mon, Aug 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM

click to enlarge Iron Gwazi will open in March 2022.
Busch Gardens has finally set an opening date for its long-awaited update to their ancient Gwazi coaster. Iron Gwazi, a hybrid steel-wood coaster that will become the tallest of its type on this side of the world upon opening, will begin allowing passengers in March of 2022.

The announcement comes after years of buildup and pandemic-related delays. The coaster was capable of test runs as far back as last November, with the park sharing official POV footage of the ride in action.



The coaster is expected to have the steepest drop and fastest top speed of any hybrid coaster in the world, though Poland's Zadra is technically taller. Iron Gwazi boasts three inversions and as many as a dozen moments of airtime.

Iron Gwazi replaces the original dueling, wooden coaster Gwazi. Years of exposure to the weather turned the wooden coaster into a brutal ride and the need for repairs limited it to just one track before it was shuttered in 2015. Seven years later, fans will finally get the chance to ride the sequel coaster. 


