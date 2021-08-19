Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Marketplace at Avalon Park food hall sets sights on a September opening

Posted By on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 at 12:54 PM

click image BBQ50, one of the tenants at the Marketplace - PHOTO COURTESY TASTY CHOMPS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Tasty Chomps/Facebook
  • BBQ50, one of the tenants at the Marketplace
Management at the Marketplace at Avalon Park had their hearts set on debuting their new food hall concept in the spring, but they're pushing hard to make it in time for a revised September opening. And with 11 restaurants on board, it should be worth the wait.

That's right, te 8,000-square-foot food hall at 3801 E. Avalon Park Blvd. now has 11 confirmed restaurants who will be proffering their wares to hungry Orlando as soon as next month, running the gamut from Peruvian to New Orleans cuisine. Marketplace owners hinted to ClickOrlando that a soft opening in late August might even be in the works.



The full tenant list as of this writing includes Avalon General Store, BBQ50, Bowigens Beer Co., Brazas Chicken, LemonShark Poke, NOLA Avalon Park, Cheese to Share, Pico de Gallo, Rosso Specialty Coffee, Sip N' Roll and KBBQ.

Aside from the restaurants, the Marketplace will also house a general store, a commissary kitchen and cooking classes, and offer live local music.



