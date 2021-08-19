Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Thursday, August 19, 2021

Madame Tussauds Orlando to add wax figure of Latin pop superstar Maluma

Posted By on Thu, Aug 19, 2021 at 10:32 AM

click image PHOTO COURTESY MADAME TUSSAUDS ORLANDO/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Madame Tussauds Orlando/Facebook
Madame Tussauds is going to get a very fresh new face in and amongst its menagerie of wax celebrities, with Latin pop megastar Maluma (or a reasonable facsimile thereof) set to make the museum his home next year.

Maluma's upcoming addition to Tussauds' Icon Park location seems to be part of an overall strategy to add more modern and relevant musicians to a particular museum's location. British rapper Stormy and girl-group Little Mix recently joined the ranks of Madame Tussauds London outpost, for instance.



Maluma leaked a behind-the-scenes look of some early parts of the waxwork process on Facebook recently. The sculpting will take approximately 6 months in all.


“I’m a big dreamer,” Maluma said in a press statement. “I remember when I was in high school saying that I wanted to be here at the museum and everything is happening; nothing is too big to make it happen.”

Maluma's wax statue will be unveiled at Madame Tussauds in Icon Park in 2022.



