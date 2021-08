Gatlin Hall Brewing teases opening date by end of August in Orlando

click image Photo courtesy Gatlin Hall Brewing/Instagram

The long-awaited debut of Gatlin Hall Brewing is nigh. The brewery promised an opening date by the end of August on social media this week and that puts it within the next two weeks, roughly."OPENING UPDATE: We are working through our final inspections and expect to be open by the end of the month," read a post on Gatlin Hall Brewing's Instagram account this week. "Keep your eyes on our social media pages for opening details, special events & club opportunities, all coming very soon. Thanks for your patience and see you soon!"Located at 4721 S. Orange Ave. , within a stone's throw of the SoDo neighborhood, the facility promises a wide array of house-made lagers, dark beer, IPAs and sours, a beer garden to imbibe them in, and food stalls offering pizza and poke.“We are much more confident than we have been in the past, but I have thought about beginning our last couple of social media posts with ‘Just kidding on that last one,’” owner Mike Brady admitted in a recent interview with ClickOrlando