Disney scraps FastPass for paid line-skipping program

Walt Disney World finally scrapped their FastPass system in favor of a new paid option that allows guests to schedule ride times and skip lines.As we predicted , the newly unveiled Genie app will turn Disney's longstanding line-skip system (which only required advance planning) with a paid add-on to the cost of a Disney ticket. The so-called Genie+ program will cost $15 per ticketholder per day at Walt Disney World and offer the ability to schedule a "next available" slot in the so-called Lightning Lane.In addition to the paid scheduling service, the system will offer impromptu paid line-skipping for popular attractions. The system, similar to one implemented at Disney's Paris park earlier this year, will allow guests to pay a variable amount to schedule a time for popular rides.Similar to the ghoulish rhetoric politicians have adopted around healthcare, Disney is painting the price increase on a formerly free service as an increase in choices."While the FASTPASS, FastPass+ and Disney MaxPass services will be retired, we’re incredibly excited about the flexibility and choices Disney Genie service provides," they wrote on their official park blog . "You can choose from all of our new options, a mix of them or none at all, and continue to have a great experience no matter how you decide to plan your best Disney day."The Disney Genie app does have some upsides. Even without the paid fast lane options, it offers an itinerary planner that will constantly update to help guests see and do the most while in the park. That's little consolation to folks who are already mad at Disney's ongoing price hikes