Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Bloggytown

Osceola, Marion County schools update mask policies

Posted By on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 at 12:53 PM

click to enlarge ADOBE
  • Adobe

In light of the raging coronavirus pandemic in Florida and the effect its had on Central Florida schools, several districts have opted to move toward a stricter mask policy. Osceola and Marion County announced new rules for their public schools this week.

Osceola County is following in Orange County's footsteps. Like Orlando schools, the district will require students wear face masks unless they bring in a note from their parents opting them out of the requirement.The county school board made masks mandatory for all elementary and middle school students. As high school students are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, they are exempt from the mandate.



Orange County Public Schools noted that an overwhelming majority of their students opted to wear masks, however the virus is quickly spreading and case numbers are rising.

Related Orange County Public Schools shatters record of daily COVID-19 cases among students
More than 200 kids tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.
Orange County Public Schools shatters record of daily COVID-19 cases among students
By Alex Galbraith
Blogs

In Marion County, all students will be required to wear masks unless they bring in a signed form to opt-out from their parent or guardian. The question of whether school districts can impose mask mandates is still being debated, with the Florida Department of Education threatening the funding of several districts that made them mandatory for all students unless a doctor's note says they can't.

Related Florida weighs removing superintendents who impose mask mandates in schools
Florida's Department of Education is weighing removal of superintendents who require masks in their school district.
Florida weighs removing superintendents who impose mask mandates in schools
By Ryan Dailey, NSF
Blogs





Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 18-24: Fanboy Expo, Cuban Sandwich Festival, ‘Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e’
Bay Area punks Destroy Boys bring a new noise to the Sad Summer Fest, hitting Orlando Friday
The 808 in Thornton Park adds Hawaiian tastes to the downtown neighborhood
Premiering Friday on Amazon: ‘Annette,’ a musical in which Adam Driver sings while performing cunnilingus
Orlando's Future Bartenderz serves up pop absurdity of the highest order
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Predators' newest quarterback released by Jacksonville Jaguars Read More

  2. Orange County Public Schools shatters record of daily COVID-19 cases among students Read More

  3. Florida reported over 21,000 new cases of coronavirus on Monday Read More

  4. Florida parents gear up for lawsuit against Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban Read More

  5. Brevard Public Schools have quarantined more than 3,000 students and teachers for COVID-19 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 18, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation