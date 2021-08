Osceola, Marion County schools update mask policies

click to enlarge Adobe

In light of the raging coronavirus pandemic in Florida and the effect its had on Central Florida schools, several districts have opted to move toward a stricter mask policy. Osceola and Marion County announced new rules for their public schools this week.Osceola County is following in Orange County's footsteps . Like Orlando schools, the district will require students wear face masks unless they bring in a note from their parents opting them out of the requirement.The county school board made masks mandatory for all elementary and middle school students. As high school students are eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine, they are exempt from the mandate.Orange County Public Schools noted that an overwhelming majority of their students opted to wear masks, however the virus is quickly spreading and case numbers are rising.In Marion County, all students will be required to wear masks unless they bring in a signed form to opt-out from their parent or guardian. The question of whether school districts can impose mask mandates is still being debated, with the Florida Department of Education threatening the funding of several districts that made them mandatory for all students unless a doctor's note says they can't.