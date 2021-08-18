Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Orlando's Immerse arts festival returns with first exhibit opening in September

Posted By on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 at 1:24 PM

The Orlando arts festival Immerse is returning in 2021, with several new installations and three days of performances.

The fest, put on by Creative City Project and sponsored by Orlando Health, will feature acrobatics shows, live performances and several immersive art installations. The first of these kicks off on September 17.



"Joybox" is a series of installations entirely built around common expressions of happiness. For example, one room themed after the phrase "Don't Worry Be Happy" will offer guests the ability to write worries down and run them through a shredder.

The fest proper, which starts on October 15, is expanding to three days. The new third day will be themed around color with powder fights and foam parties. Both Joybox and "Color Day" are add-ons to the price of general admission, which starts at $10.


“We are extremely happy to bring back our signature arts event and make the streets of Downtown Orlando come alive with hundreds of phenomenal artists, epic live performances, immersive art and unexpected creative encounters that is Immerse,” said Creative City Project Executive Director Cole NeSmith in a press release. “We have an amazing group of artistic collaborations this year to create more innovative experiences and unique performances that audiences cannot have anywhere else in the world."

More info about tickets and events can be found at Immerse's website.

