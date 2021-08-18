Orlando raffling college football bowl, Jimmy Buffet tickets to people who get vaccinated this month

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Jimmy Buffett/Facebook

Orlando is offering people who get vaccinated at mobile sites in Orlando the opportunity to win tickets to a host of events ranging from the Citrus Bowl and the Florida Classic to Jimmy Buffet and Enrique Iglesias concerts.As part of their ongoing plan to boost vaccination rates, they plan to offer free entry into the ticket raffle to anyone who gets vaccinated at select mobile sites. Tickets to shows range from J. Cole to Steely Dan by way of Banda MS. Just about every sports team in the area is represented as well.Take a look at the available prizes and vaccination sites. Winners will be announced August 30.Thursday, August 19 - Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.Sunday, August 22 - Ana G. Mendez University 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Tuesday, August 24 - Camping World Stadium 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Thursday, August 26 – Orlando City Hall 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.VRBO Citrus Bowl Cheez-it BowlFlorida Blue Florida ClassicOrlando Magic game dateSolar Bears game dateOrlando City Soccer match dateMarc AnthonyJimmy BuffetMary Chapin CarpenterAir SupplyLauren DaigleAndrea BocelliDavid FosterBret EldredgeDisney on IceTampa Bay Lightning Preseason GameTemptations and the Four Tops Banda MSEnrique Iglesias and Ricky MartinCarlos VivesSecond CityTom Segura