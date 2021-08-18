Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Orlando raffling college football bowl, Jimmy Buffet tickets to people who get vaccinated this month

Posted By on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 at 12:14 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY JIMMY BUFFETT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo courtesy Jimmy Buffett/Facebook

Orlando is offering people who get vaccinated at mobile sites in Orlando the opportunity to win tickets to a host of events ranging from the Citrus Bowl and the Florida Classic to Jimmy Buffet and Enrique Iglesias concerts.

As part of their ongoing plan to boost vaccination rates, they plan to offer free entry into the ticket raffle to anyone who gets vaccinated at select mobile sites. Tickets to shows range from J. Cole to Steely Dan by way of Banda MS. Just about every sports team in the area is represented as well.



Take a look at the available prizes and vaccination sites. Winners will be announced August 30.

Sites:
 Thursday, August 19 - Dr. James R. Smith Neighborhood Center 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, August 22 - Ana G. Mendez University 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tuesday, August 24 - Camping World Stadium 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, August 26 – Orlando City Hall 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Prizes:
VRBO Citrus Bowl Cheez-it Bowl
Florida Blue Florida Classic
Orlando Magic game date
Solar Bears game date
Orlando City Soccer match date
Santana
Marc Anthony
Jimmy Buffet
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Air Supply
Steely Dan
Lauren Daigle
Andrea Bocelli
David Foster
Bret Eldredge
J Cole
Disney on Ice
LIT AF Tour Hosted by Martin Lawrence
Tampa Bay Lightning Preseason Game
Temptations and the Four Tops Banda MS
Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
Carlos Vives
Second City
Tom Segura 



We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

