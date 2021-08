Brevard Public Schools have quarantined more than 3,000 students and teachers for COVID-19

click to enlarge Adobe

Due to several hundred new cases of coronavirus being reported in the school district, more than 3,000 Brevard Public Schools employees and students are currently in quarantine.The total number of individuals currently being held in quarantine in the second full week of school in the county is 3,049, per the district's "dashboard." Of those, 2,632 were in quarantine due to contact with an infected person at school.From August 13 to 16, the school district reported 362 new cases among students and faculty. That brings the total number of cases in the school district up to 1,077 since the school year started on August 2.