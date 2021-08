Orlando Predators' newest quarterback released by Jacksonville Jaguars

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Tim Tebow/Facebook

Thank you to the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey.



And we know that…God works all things together for good. Romans 8:28 — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

The Jacksonville Jaguars released the future quarterback of the Orlando Predators today, waiving Tim Tebow and ending the former Florida star's attempt to play tight end in the NFL The Heisman Trophy-winning former Gators quarterback was unceremoniously dumped from the team's roster, with the Jaguars confirming the move in a tweet that marked all of their recent roster moves. Tebow signed on with the team following the signing of former Florida coach Urban Meyer. The 34-year-old was characteristically gracious about the news.Tebow, who previously played quarterback for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets, had spent the last several years in the wilderness. Before the idea to play tight end appeared, Tebow signed a minor league baseball contract with the New York Mets organization, working his way up to a AAA team in Syracuse as a left-fielder. His time with the Mets kept him from joining the ill-fated Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football for their lone season in 2018.Tebow has yet to announce his next move, but we can think of one weirdly tiny field where he would be welcome. (If he doesn't want to play arena football, we're sure that the Solar Bears are waiting by the phone.)