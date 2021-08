Orlando musician Jim O'Rourke's friends and musical family gather to celebrate his life this weekend

Photo by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly

Jim O'Rourke

Locals will have the chance to celebrate the life and art of musician Jim O'Rourke this weekend, during the " Jim O'Rourke: A Celebration of Life & Music " event at Will's Pub. And, appropriately, it will be along the lines of an open mic affair.On Saturday, Aug. 21 from 4-7 p.m., "Jim's family & friends are welcome to gather to honor Jim, tell stories, listen to area musicians play songs inspired by Jim, hear Reb & Jim's Rainy Day bandmates play a few of his original songs, & hear more of Jim's music, DJ'd by Johnny Wells." Additionally, anyone interested in telling a story about O'Rourke, reading a poem or playing music are welcome to contact the event organizers to toss their hats in the ring.The event is free, but attendees are encouraged to donate generously to help O'Rourke's sister, Michelle Jones, cover funeral and related expenses.More information can be found at the " Jim O'Rourke: A Celebration of Life & Music " Facebook page.