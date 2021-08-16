Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Monday, August 16, 2021

There's a new bar coming to Mills 50

Posted By on Mon, Aug 16, 2021 at 11:59 AM

click to enlarge A new bar in Mills 50 will share a building with Ritzy Rags. - PHOTO VIA GOOGLE MAPS
  • Photo via Google Maps
  • A new bar in Mills 50 will share a building with Ritzy Rags.

You'll never guess what the newest business coming to Mills 50 is. It's...

Well, yeah it's...



To be honest, we didn't expect you to guess.

The hip district will have yet another bar in the near future, with a new space opening up next to Ritzy Rags, just down the way from the former home of Bites & Bubbles and next door to Tako Cheena.

Per the Orlando Business Journal, 930 N. Mills Ave. has filed for permits to convert the space into a bar. Once built, it will be the first bar-first watering hole you hit if traveling up Mills from Colonial Avenue. A few blocks down the bar density picks up, first with Wally's and then into the Will's Pub extended universe.

No word yet on just what type of bar the new space plans to be. Even money on "cocktail dive" (read: a place that likes Fernet about as much as it hates sweeping). 



