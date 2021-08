The NBA Experience at Disney Springs will not reopen

click to enlarge Concept art via Disney World

BREAKING: The NBA Experience at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World will not reopen and is permanently closed. pic.twitter.com/c4fZOXNHMh — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) August 16, 2021

The NBA Experience at Disney Springs closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Given the room to think about reopening the space, it appears that both sides have agreed to close it permanently.Walt Disney World confirmed that the immersive professional basketball zone was done after just two years . All in all, the attraction was open for a little over seven months.Theme parks hound Scott Gustin shared that the NBA and Disney reached their decision mutually, with the news being shared with employees early this morning via email.