The Foreigner, by chef Bruno Fonseca, will bring added verve to Audubon Park this Christmas

click to enlarge renderings courtesy of The Foreigner

When the Foreigner — chef Bruno Fonseca's intimate 10-seat chef's tasting concept — opens in Audubon Park this Christmas, it'll encompass the design strokes of one the city's best architectural houses. GDPdesignbuild , the firm behind such projects as Tori Tori, Domu and Golden Hour Wine, will design the 954-square-foot space at 3124 Corrine Drive, situated next door to the newly opened Sugar Dough Bakehouse Judging by these renderings, the Foreigner will be a stunner with its wood accents and sexy curves.As far as the menu is concerned, Fonseca — who's opening the restaurant with investing partners Johnny and Jimmy Tung — says he'll offer up a multicourse experience focusing on local ingredients, with said ingredients being served throughout the year using preservation and fermentation methods."We'll reverse what colder climate countries do for winter by preserving foods — anything from squash and beets to carrots and potatoes — and serve them in the summer when local harvests are brutalized by high temperatures and rain."Fonseca says he'll continue to support local farms like Sugar Top Frog Song Organics and Backyard Farm Express The Foreigner's staff will comprise Fonseca, a sous chef as well as a maître d'/beverage director. A pastry chef is also being considered (yes please!).And like his series of Foreigner pop-ups, Fonseca says the focus will continue to be on guest comfort and providing an elegant dining experience without the pretense.Certainly the restaurant's design plays right into that ethic.