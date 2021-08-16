Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 16, 2021

Bloggytown

A new Aldi opens this week on E. Colonial Drive

Posted By on Mon, Aug 16, 2021 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ALDI / UX DESIGN
  • Photo via Aldi / UX Design

German discount grocery chain Aldi has rapidly expanded throughout Central Florida since first moving into Orlando in 2008. While stores have crept all over the region for the supermarket brand, they haven't forgotten about the one that brought them. A new Aldi is scheduled to open in Orlando later this week.

The newest outpost of the grocery company is coming to 3230 E. Colonial Drive. The new store will open on August 19 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for 8:30 a.m.



Related ALDI to reopen Kissimmee store after remodeling, plans to open more discount grocery stores in Central Florida
ALDI plans to expand its store count to 2,500 by the end of 2022.
ALDI to reopen Kissimmee store after remodeling, plans to open more discount grocery stores in Central Florida
By Ross Nobles
Blogs

“Orlando is very special to us because it’s the first Florida market we entered back in 2008," said area Aldi VP Matt Thon. "Since then, we’ve grown to roughly 50 stores in the area. We contribute this rapid expansion to our loyal, passionate fans that continue to share our story with their friends and family. We are investing to open even more stores and improve our existing locations because we are dedicated to bringing the best grocery shopping experience to as many Orlando residents as possible.”




Stay on top of Central Florida news and views with our weekly newsletters, and consider supporting this free publication. Our small but mighty team is working tirelessly to bring you Central Florida news, and every little bit helps.

Tags: , , ,

We welcome readers to submit letters regarding articles and content in Orlando Weekly. Letters should be a minimum of 150 words, refer to content that has appeared on Orlando Weekly, and must include the writer's full name, address, and phone number for verification purposes. No attachments will be considered. Writers of letters selected for publication will be notified via email. Letters may be edited and shortened for space.

Email us at feedback@orlandoweekly.com.

Support Local Journalism.
Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state. Our readers helped us continue this coverage in 2020, and we are so grateful for the support.

Help us keep this coverage going in 2021. Whether it's a one-time acknowledgement of this article or an ongoing membership pledge, your support goes to local-based reporting from our small but mighty team.

Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club for as little as $5 a month.

  |  

More Blogs »

Trending

Things to do in Orlando, Aug. 18-24: Fanboy Expo, Cuban Sandwich Festival, ‘Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e’
Premiering Friday on Amazon: ‘Annette,’ a musical in which Adam Driver sings while performing cunnilingus
The 808 in Thornton Park adds Hawaiian tastes to the downtown neighborhood
Bay Area punks Destroy Boys bring a new noise to the Sad Summer Fest, hitting Orlando Friday
Orlando's Nick Filet serves pricey steak sandwiches in unpretentious surroundings
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando Predators' newest quarterback released by Jacksonville Jaguars Read More

  2. The Holy Land Experience is gone for good, but its past may help us know what comes next Read More

  3. Orange County Public Schools shatters record of daily COVID-19 cases among students Read More

  4. Renting in Orlando is expected to get even less affordable over the next year Read More

  5. Gov. Ron DeSantis opens COVID-19 antibody treatment site in Orlando Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Read the Digital Print Issue

August 11, 2021

View more issues

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Calendar

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2021 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando ®

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2021 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation