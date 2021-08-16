A new Aldi opens this week on E. Colonial Drive

click to enlarge Photo via Aldi / UX Design

German discount grocery chain Aldi has rapidly expanded throughout Central Florida since first moving into Orlando in 2008. While stores have crept all over the region for the supermarket brand, they haven't forgotten about the one that brought them. A new Aldi is scheduled to open in Orlando later this week.The newest outpost of the grocery company is coming to 3230 E. Colonial Drive. The new store will open on August 19 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony planned for 8:30 a.m.“Orlando is very special to us because it’s the first Florida market we entered back in 2008," said area Aldi VP Matt Thon. "Since then, we’ve grown to roughly 50 stores in the area. We contribute this rapid expansion to our loyal, passionate fans that continue to share our story with their friends and family. We are investing to open even more stores and improve our existing locations because we are dedicated to bringing the best grocery shopping experience to as many Orlando residents as possible.”