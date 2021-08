Theater West End in Sanford to kick off a 'mini-season' of productions in late August

click image Photo courtesy Theater West End/Facebook

Josephine

Sanford's Theater West End have announced a min-season of three live productions they'll be putting on to finish off 2021. And any lack in sheer number of shows is more than made up for by the marquee value of what they'll be staging.The mini-season kicks off on Aug. 27 with a long weekend run of the hit "burlesque cabaret dream play"starring Tymisha Harris. Then there will be a bit of a breather until mid-September, when the Tony Award-winning— based on comic artist Alison Bechdel's memoir — runs from Sept. 17-Oct. 3. Finishing things up is iconic musicalfrom Nov. 19-Dec. 5, kicking off the holiday season. Tickets are already available through Theater West End. Safety measures currently in place include mandatory masking and social distancing while in the audience.