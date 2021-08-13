Support local journalism. Join the Orlando Weekly Press Club.

The Gist

Friday, August 13, 2021

The Gist

Theater West End in Sanford to kick off a 'mini-season' of productions in late August

Posted By on Fri, Aug 13, 2021 at 4:13 PM

Josephine
  Photo courtesy Theater West End/Facebook
  Josephine
Sanford's Theater West End have announced a min-season of three live productions they'll be putting on to finish off 2021. And any lack in sheer number of shows is more than made up for by the marquee value of what they'll be staging.

The mini-season kicks off on Aug. 27 with a long weekend run of the hit "burlesque cabaret dream play" Josephine starring Tymisha Harris. Then there will be a bit of a breather until mid-September, when the Tony Award-winning Fun Home — based on comic artist Alison Bechdel's memoir — runs from Sept. 17-Oct. 3. Finishing things up is iconic musical Cabaret from Nov. 19-Dec. 5, kicking off the holiday season.



Tickets are already available through Theater West End.

Safety measures currently in place include mandatory masking and social distancing while in the audience.



